Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,600 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the June 30th total of 569,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 334.1 days.

Piaggio & C. Stock Performance

Shares of PIAGF stock opened at 2.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 2.51. Piaggio & C. has a fifty-two week low of 2.26 and a fifty-two week high of 4.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Piaggio & C. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Piaggio & C. Company Profile

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

