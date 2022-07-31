Phore Reaches Market Cap of $279,236.65 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Phore has a total market cap of $279,236.65 and approximately $51.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phore has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,493,254 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Buying and Selling Phore

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

