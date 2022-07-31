Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Increased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.02. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.
Phillips 66 Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.