Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $2.72, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.1 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.02. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 68.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

