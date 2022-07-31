Philadelphia Trust Co. Takes $206,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 price target on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $138.66 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.15 and its 200 day moving average is $129.19.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

