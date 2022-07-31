Philadelphia Trust Co. Invests $1.11 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,081 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,119,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,020.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 918,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,467,000 after purchasing an additional 836,105 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,259,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,509,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $56.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

