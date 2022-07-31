Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $788,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after buying an additional 572,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,244,000 after purchasing an additional 155,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,193,000 after purchasing an additional 175,358 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $88.01 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.04 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average of $89.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.