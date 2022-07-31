Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 3.3 %

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK opened at $255.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

