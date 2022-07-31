Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEBO. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $879.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 75.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 79,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.