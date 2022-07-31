Pendle Tops One Day Trading Volume of $480,952.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, Pendle has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $9.54 million and $480,952.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00604818 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015016 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00037897 BTC.
Pendle Coin Profile
Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.
Buying and Selling Pendle
