Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.48 EPS

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The coal producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $1.48, Briefing.com reports. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Peabody Energy updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 5.0 %

BTU stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $20.99. 8,951,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,305,215. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $757,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 883.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,109 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 200,431 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,138 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTU shares. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

