Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock Position Decreased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth $9,156,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $642,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 167.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 541,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 338,695 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,960 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $20.99 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $1.48. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

