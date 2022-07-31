Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the June 30th total of 6,460,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

PAYO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. 2,067,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,352. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.82. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Payoneer Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

