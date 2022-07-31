Pawtocol (UPI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.61 Million

Pawtocol (UPI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Pawtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pawtocol has a market cap of $4.61 million and $177,796.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.38 or 0.00620242 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015573 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00035137 BTC.
Pawtocol Profile
Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol. The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol.
Pawtocol Coin Trading
