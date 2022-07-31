Pascal Price Hits $0.0086 (PASC)

Pascal (PASC) traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Pascal coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pascal has traded down 25% against the US dollar. Pascal has a market cap of $324,073.26 and $35.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00612956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,526.44 or 1.00027228 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002247 BTC.
Pascal Profile
Pascal is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 37,642,825 coins. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pascal is www.pascalcoin.org.
Pascal Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pascal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pascal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
