Particl (PART) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Particl (PART) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001883 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Particl has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $727.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001931 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,328,603 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Particl Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.