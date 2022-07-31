Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Lowered to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.85.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Further Reading

