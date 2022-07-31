Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.75

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.35 ($0.08). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 6.35 ($0.08), with a volume of 594,899 shares traded.

Panther Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of £4.55 million and a P/E ratio of -31.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.72.

Panther Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Stories

