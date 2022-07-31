Pancake Bunny Price Tops $0.0936 on Major Exchanges (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $47,751.24 and approximately $85,461.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pancake Bunny alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,768.75 or 1.00010283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00131463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin.

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pancake Bunny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pancake Bunny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.