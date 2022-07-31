Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAM. HSBC raised shares of Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pampa Energía from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energía from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Pampa Energía Stock Up 1.3 %

PAM opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.79. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

