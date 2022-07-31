PAID Network Price Tops $0.0383 on Major Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 31st. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $79,925.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.83 or 0.00609943 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015413 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00035053 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

