Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) Short Interest Update

Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Pacific West Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWBO remained flat at $13.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. Pacific West Bank has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

About Pacific West Bank

Pacific West Bank provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in Oregon. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides one to four family residential construction, one to four family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and land development and other land loans, as well as offers home equity lines of credit.

