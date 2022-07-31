Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) Short Interest Update

Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Pacific West Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PWBO remained flat at $13.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. Pacific West Bank has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $15.75.
About Pacific West Bank
