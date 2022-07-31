Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oxbridge Re from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 83.77%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

