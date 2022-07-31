Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Earns “Maintains” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OC. Truist Financial cut Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Owens Corning from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.92.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Up 3.0 %

OC stock opened at $92.74 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 8.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 78.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 291,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 154.4% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.