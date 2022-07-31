Otter Tail (OTTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Otter Tail has set its FY22 guidance at $5.15-5.45 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.56. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Otter Tail to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Otter Tail Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $71.89.

Otter Tail Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Otter Tail by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Otter Tail by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading

