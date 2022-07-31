Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Otonomy Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $1.43 on Friday. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $81.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

Institutional Trading of Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,415 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

