Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,215 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.54. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

