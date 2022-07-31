Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.64.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $86.10 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $77.89 and a 12 month high of $125.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

