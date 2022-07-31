Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Short Interest Update

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, an increase of 100.2% from the June 30th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Orora Stock Performance

Shares of ORRAF remained flat at $2.43 during midday trading on Friday. Orora has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Orora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

About Orora

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

Further Reading

