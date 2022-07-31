Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Shares of Ormonde Mining plc (LON:ORM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Ormonde Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 8,528,921 shares changing hands.

Ormonde Mining Stock Up 47.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.83.

Ormonde Mining Company Profile

Ormonde Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Spain and Ireland. It holds interest in the Salamanca and Zamora Gold projects consisting of 48% interests in two investigation permits in Salamanca province totaling 69 square kilometers and 44% interests in two investigation permits in Zamora province totaling approximately 37 square kilometers located in Spain.

