Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) versus Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Head-To-Head Review

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) and Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Orion Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Kumba Iron Ore pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Orion Oyj pays out 61.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orion Oyj and Kumba Iron Ore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Oyj $1.23 billion 4.58 $229.29 million $0.80 25.00 Kumba Iron Ore $6.91 billion 1.39 $2.25 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Kumba Iron Ore has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Oyj.

This is a summary of current ratings for Orion Oyj and Kumba Iron Ore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A Kumba Iron Ore 2 1 0 0 1.33

Profitability

This table compares Orion Oyj and Kumba Iron Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Oyj 18.72% 25.64% 17.61% Kumba Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Orion Oyj has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kumba Iron Ore has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kumba Iron Ore shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kumba Iron Ore beats Orion Oyj on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company also offers veterinary drugs comprising Bonqat, Clevor, Domosedan, Domitor, Antisedan, Dexdomitor, Domosedan Gel, Sileo, and Tessie; and APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. In addition, it markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The company serves various healthcare service providers and professionals, such as specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories, as well as consumers with pets. Orion Oyj has partnership with Propeller Health to connect the Easyhaler(R) product portfolio for the treatment of asthma and COPD; and a research collaboration and license agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) to discover and develop new bispecific antibody cancer therapeutics. Orion Oyj was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province. It supplies its iron ore to the steel industry; and exports to China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa. Kumba Iron Ore Limited is a subsidiary of Anglo American plc.

