OptionRoom Price Reaches $0.0215 on Top Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $269,029.25 and $32,613.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00607854 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015540 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00037642 BTC.
About OptionRoom
OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.
OptionRoom Coin Trading
