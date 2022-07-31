Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Initiates” Rating for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Oppenheimer restated their initiates rating on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GWRE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.36.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $69.06 and a 1 year high of $130.95.

Insider Activity

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,713.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $124,005.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,266.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,713.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

