Oppenheimer Raises Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $127.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ETSY. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $103.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.49. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,392 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $223,388,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Etsy by 297.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 819,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,796,000 after purchasing an additional 613,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 101.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 606,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.