Oppenheimer Boosts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $520.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $27.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $30.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $511.44.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $482.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $497.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.43.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 63,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,860,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,317,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

