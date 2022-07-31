OpenOcean (OOE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $596,129.00

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $596,129.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00619766 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036599 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,203,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

