OpenOcean (OOE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $596,129.00

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. OpenOcean has a market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $596,129.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00619766 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015726 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036599 BTC.
OpenOcean Profile
OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,203,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.
Buying and Selling OpenOcean
