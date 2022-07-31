Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Short Interest Up 47.2% in July

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the June 30th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 927,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,307 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 43,947 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Open Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Open Lending Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 866,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,369. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a current ratio of 17.78. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $42.96.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

