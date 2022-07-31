Opacity Price Reaches $0.0494 on Top Exchanges (OPCT)

Opacity (OPCT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, Opacity has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. Opacity has a market cap of $3.98 million and $13,812.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,882.74 or 1.00057064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00130860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00033507 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

About Opacity

OPCT is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Opacity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

