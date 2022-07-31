OneMain Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

OneMain has a payout ratio of 44.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OneMain to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

OneMain Price Performance

NYSE:OMF opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.12. OneMain has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 39.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in OneMain by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 32.8% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 33,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 106.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

