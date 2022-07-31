Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Down 36.8% in July

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the June 30th total of 358,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Oncolytics Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.18% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

ONCY remained flat at $1.15 during midday trading on Friday. 59,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,571. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.30. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech ( NASDAQ:ONCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.