Obyte Price Tops $17.12 on Major Exchanges (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a market cap of $13.98 million and $4,257.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.12 or 0.00071721 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001387 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Obyte Coin Profile
Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 816,740 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org.
Obyte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
