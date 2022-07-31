Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0885 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $444.86 million and $205.64 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 63.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000211 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

