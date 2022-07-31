O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

O2Micro International Stock Down 3.4 %

OIIM opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $106.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.91. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $8.04.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O2Micro International will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 91,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in O2Micro International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 38.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

