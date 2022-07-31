O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
O2Micro International Stock Down 3.4 %
OIIM opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $106.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.91. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $8.04.
O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O2Micro International will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On O2Micro International
O2Micro International Company Profile
O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.