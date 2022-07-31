NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Short Interest Update

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSFDF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,216. NXT Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

