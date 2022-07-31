NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Smith Group Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 27,126 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 3.1% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $57,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $336,514,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.9% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $752,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 9,453 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $181.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.70 and its 200-day moving average is $207.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

