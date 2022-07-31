nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in nVent Electric by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

