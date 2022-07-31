Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the June 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

In other Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 38,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $516,989.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,001,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,340,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JSD. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 15,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1,303.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

JSD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 19,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,851. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0985 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

See Also

