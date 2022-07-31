Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Down 63.5% in July

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the June 30th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NUV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. 517,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,707. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.