Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. 11,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,061. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

